Class Technologies Inc Acquires CoSo Cloud

Class Technologies Inc, which provides services around synchronous virtual classrooms, has acquired CoSo Cloud, a private cloud managed services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Class Technologies and CoSo Cloud

Class Technologies, founded in 2020, is based in Washington, DC. The company has 247 employees listed on LinkedIn. Class’ areas of expertise include education, technology, and virtual classroom.

CoSo Cloud, founded in 2007, is based in South Plainfield, New Jersey. The company has 49 employees listed on LinkedIn. CoSo’s areas of expertise include eLearning, web collaboration, virtual classroom, managed services, real-time collaboration, web events, virtual training, real-time collaboration, adobe connect, private cloud platform, CEBP, Managed services, Adobe Captivate Prime, customization, and LMS Integration.

The virtual training products that CoSo provides – including virtual eLearning, high-consequence meetings, and training products – are run on platforms like Adobe Connect, Class, and Zoom. With the acquisition, CoSo will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Class.

The combination of Class and CoSo will deliver workforce development solutions to both companies’ customers, the companies said. The acquisition expands Class’ ability to support distributed workforce development and training with government and Federal agencies, and corporate learning teams globally, with added security and compliance protection regardless of the virtual classroom, according to Class.

Class Technologies Acquires CoSo Cloud: Executive Insight

Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO, Class, commented:

“We are excited to expand our support for learning and development across the Federal and Corporate training markets. The acquisition of CoSo Cloud brings to Class substantial experience and proven expertise to broaden our reach to global corporations, Federal government agencies, and high-consequence businesses of all sizes.”

Glen D. Vondrick, former CEO and now GM of CoSo Cloud, a Class company, said: