The acquisition of A-1 Telecommunications enables Clark Computer Services to add cabling services to its current list of business offerings.

IT solutions provider Clark Computer Services announced it has acquired A-1 Telecommunications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 503 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Clark Computer Services Acquires A-1 Telecommunications

Clark was founded in 2003 and is a full-service IT solutions provider with locations in Frederick, Maryland and Hagerstown, Maryland. The company said it provides end-to-end computer and network management solutions, including network management, workstation maintenance, cybersecurity and compliance, structured cabling services, website services, vendor coordination and more.

A-1 Telecommunications, LLC, is based in Frederick and specializes in communications cabling, serving customers in the metro Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland region for more than 20 years, according to a statement from the company.

The acquisition of A-1 Telecommunications enables Clark to add cabling services to its current list of business offerings, increasing its ability to provide white-glove service throughout the DMV area, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.

Clark Computer Services owner and founder, Darren Clark, commented on the news: