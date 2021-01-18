Citrix Systems Acquiring Wrike From Vista Equity Partners?

Citrix Systems is striving to acquire project and work management software company Wrike from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reports. A deal could be reached as soon as this week — though there’s also a chance that no deal will be made, the report says.

Project management and work management software have become more popular amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, businesses need specialized software to track workflow across teams that now work from random locations — at home, in the office or in remote places.

Key Wrike alternatives and rivals include Asana, Clarizen, Hibox, Hygger, Freedcamp, Atlassian’s Jira, Monday, nTask and Sendtask, among many others. In some ways, Wrike also competes with Atlassian’s Trellow, Microsoft Teams and Slack.

M&A activity in and around the work management and project management market has been strong. For instance, Salesforce is acquiring Slack, and Planview is acquiring Clarizen.

ChannelE2E has not directly confirmed Citrix’s alleged pursuit of Wrike.

Citrix Systems Software Business Evolution

Citrix Systems has been evolving beyond virtualization software in a bid to expand the company’ value “across all users” within an organization.

The evolution comes at a key time. While Citrix’s virtualization software remains popular, it also faces growing competition from Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop — which runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud.

A longstanding Microsoft-Citrix partnership remains in place. But channel-friendly software companies such as Nerdio have been helping end user computing (EUC) partners and MSPs with Windows Virtual Desktop deployments — some of which involve migrations away from Citrix’s software.

Amid the business evolution, Citrix from time to time has been the subject of takeover rumors. Activist investor Elliott Management apparently pushed Citrix to potentially sell itself in 2019 but a deal never materialized. Around the same time in 2019, Citrix had some executive layoffs and staff cuts.

Citrix Systems Revenues

Citrix’s revenue was $767 million in Q3 of 2020, up 4.7 percent from Q3 of 2019. Citrix is scheduled to announce Q4 2020 financial results on Thursday, January 21. We’ll be watching to see if Citrix potentially announces a Wrike acquisition before or as part of the Q4 2020 earnings announcement.