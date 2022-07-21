Citrix Debt Financing Delayed; A Warning Signal for Private Equity Buyouts?

Some MSPs & tech companies think private equity firms have endless, immediate financial resources for acquisitions. Citrix debt financing delay offers a reality check.

Private equity’s $16.5 billion buyout of Citrix Systems is missing one important ingredient: A $15 billion debt sale to finance the deal. And that debt sale will be pushed back until after the U.S. Labor Day holiday, Bloomberg reported.

Read between the lines and there’s an important lesson here for MSPs, MSSPs, technology and cybersecurity companies that believe private equity firms have endless piles of cash ready for more acquisitions.

Private Equity and Debt Financing: What MSPs Can Learn From Citrix Deal

The reality: Private equity firms had $1.78 trillion in dry powder as of February 2022, Preqin estimates. That’s a massive financial stockpile. However, many private equity deals involve debt financing, and that debt financing could get harder to find amid rising interest rates, Wall Street volatility, falling SaaS company market valuations, and concerns about a recession.

Think of it this way: Evergreen Coast Capital (an affiliate of Elliott Management) and Vista Equity Partners (the former owner of Datto) announced plans to acquire Citrix for $16.5 billion in January 2022. But fast forward to July 2022, and Bloomberg describes how the changing economic climate is now influencing the deal:

“Banks committed to the financing in January [2022], but since then, the cost of borrowing has increased significantly above the maximum yields they promised on the debt, leaving them on the hook for about $1 billion in losses. Issuance of new debt has slowed to a trickle, and almost all deals that are getting done are pricing at steep discounts to par.”

The Citrix sale is expected to move forward, as Bloomberg adds: “The lenders, led by Bank of America Corp., hope September [2022] will provide a more positive backdrop to sell the debt to investors.”

MSP M&A: Ask Where’s the Money Coming From

Advice for MSPs: