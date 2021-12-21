Potential Citrix Buyers: Elliott, Vista Equity Partners?

Citrix may be acquired by Elliott Management & Vista Equity Partners, and merged into Tibco, reports about Citrix buyout discussions suggest.

Citrix Systems may be acquired by Elliott Management and private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, though a Citrix buyout deal has yet to be finalized and may not occur, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

Citrix ($CTXS) had a market valuation of $10.43 billion based on the company’s pre-market stock price on December 21, 2021, according to Google Finance.

A Citrix buyout could involve merging the business with Tibco, a data analytics software business that Vista Equity already owns, Reuters notes. Still, the M&A discussions are in an early stage and no deal is certain, that report said.

Vista has been scouring the software market for large acquisitions that it can tuck into the Tibco business. One recent plan — acquiring robotic process automation(RPA) software company Blue Prism and merging it into Tibco — fell apart when SS&C outbid Vista Equity for Blue Prism.

Citrix Systems Buyout Rumors, CEO Change, Layoffs

Citrix buyout rumors have swirled since September 2021, and they have grown louder since a CEO change in October 2021 and Citrix layoffs in November 2021.

Chairman Bob Calderoni has been running Citrix as interim CEO and president since October 2021. Among the challenges Calderoni must address: The company’s desktop as a service (DaaS) and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) are under pressure from public clouds such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

More recently, Citrix has faced pressure from Microsoft Windows 365, ChannelE2E believes. Indeed, thousands of MSPs have been flocking toward Microsoft’s home-grown DaaS software stack. In many cases, those MSPs are working with Nerdio to navigate Microsoft Windows 365 business opportunities.

Citrix has also relied too heavily on a direct sales force, and too little on distribution partners, Calderoni told Wall Street analysts during an earnings call in November 2021, Reuters notes.

Citrix Field Kickoff 2022: Sales and Partner Event Change

Meanwhile, the software company has shifted the date and format of its Citrix Field Kickoff 2022 event — which is designed for sales team members and channel partners.

Indeed, an in-person format of the 2022 event, originally planned for January 10-12 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been canceled. The event is now online only, and planned for January 18-20, 2022.