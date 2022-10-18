CI&T Acquires Financial Services IT Consulting Firm NTERSOL

CI&T has acquired digital transformation and financial services consulting firm NTERSOL Consulting LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CI&T Acquires NTERSOL

CI&T, founded in 1995, is based in New York, New York. The company has 6,345 employees listed on LinkedIn. CI&T’s areas of expertise include digital transformation, innovation, DevOps, design thinking, systems integration and technology, management consulting, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, application development, smart applications and microservices.

NTERSOL, founded in 2018, is based in Irvine, California. The company has 110 employees listed on LinkedIn. NTERSOL’s areas of expertise include custom application development, UX/UI, DevOps, QA, staffing, transitional outsourcing, web/mobile/app, IoT, BI & analytics, security/encryption, blockchain, E-commerce and staffing. NTERSOL’s core industry expertise lies within the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical.

Earlier this year, NTERSOL acquired CoreIP Solutions Inc.

The acquisition will add more than 170 U.S.-based digital specialists the combined organization, including executives, a core team of developers and product and business strategists, the companies said. This deal expands CI&T’s operations in North America and bolsters the company’s expertise and capabilities within the financial services segment.

CI&T Acquires NTERSOL: Executive Perspectives

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented on the news:

“The NTERSOL teams are highly skilled entrepreneurs and talented digital practitioners, making them a great addition to our growing CI&T global family. With the North American side of our business experiencing record growth, this acquisition enhances our ability to rapidly expand our team to meet the growing demands of existing and new clients as we continue to offer world-class digital transformation and digital efficiency capabilities at speed and scale.”

Tony Jenkins, CEO & founder of NTERSOL, added: