Cisco Unveils New Partner Experience Platform

Cisco’s Partner Experience (PX) – the highly anticipated partner version of Cisco’s popular CX Cloud platform – is now available.

Originally announced at Cisco’s Partner Summit in 2020, the company announced this week that PX is now generally available worldwide. The company worked with a select group of “early adopter” partners to build that platform for years.

Cisco Unveils New PX Platform

The platform provides a digital gateway to real-time data and analytics, service creation, monetization opportunities and insights for proactive support to partners, the company said. PX Cloud also provides a suite of APIs to help partners enhance accurate account intelligence and improve customer engagements throughout the lifecycle

Moreover, Cisco partners that resell Success Tracks will now get automatic access to the PX Cloud platform, the Cisco CX single pane of glass, to manage customers’ lifecycles.

Julie Greene, Cisco Business Development Director at Computacenter, a longtime Cisco partner, commented:

“Besides the APIs, the PX Cloud enables us to create and publish our branded offers to our customers into their CX Cloud. We have developed technical workshops, assessments, and services that showcase our Partner Lifecycle Accelerators in multiple architectures. These unique solutions are positioned in the different stages of the lifecycle, from adoption to renewal. As customers look to upskill and learn new insights and best practices, featuring our expert services on CX Cloud has been a huge game-changer.”

Cisco’s Security Concerns

The rollout comes less than six months after Cisco took steps to improve its security products, which included a $20 million security branding campaign, the company said at the time.