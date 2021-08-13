Cisco Systems Acquires Datadog, New Relic Rival Epsagon

Cisco Systems is acquiring microservices and serverless application monitoring startup Epsagon, the networking company has confirmed. The deal’s valuation is $500 million, according to Globes.

Epsagon — which competes on some fronts vs. Data Dog, New Relic and Lumigo — allows partners and developers to troubleshoot Kubernetes, debug Lamda, and monitor containers and serverless applications.

Cisco Systems Buys Epsagon: About the Acquired Business

Epsagon, which has 69 employees listed on LinkedIn, raised $30 million in funding through July 2020. The funding journey included a $16 million Series A funding round in January 2020. Key investors ahead of the company sale to Cisco Systems included DTCP, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Lightspeed Venture Partners, and StageOne Ventures.

Epsagon had the beginnings of a partner program ahead of the Cisco M&A deal. Key Epsagon partner program components included:

Technology partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Jenkins, Microsoft, PagerDuty and IBM’s Red Hat;

Resale partners;

Consulting partners; and

Managed Services Providers (MSPs).

Epsagon And Full-Stake Observability, Monitoring

In a blog about the Epsagon acquisition, Cisco Chief Strategy Officer and GM, Applications, Liz Centoni, said Epsagon aligns with Cisco’s full-stack observability strategy. That strategy spans such SaaS-based solutions as AppDynamics, ThousandEyes and Intersight, she noted.

When the acquisition closes, the Epsagon team will join our Strategy, Incubation and Applications group, Centoni said.