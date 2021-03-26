Cisco Launches Solutions to Speed Return to Work

Cisco has released solutions purpose-built to help organizations return to the office and also better enable remote and hybrid working.

Cisco has released a number of solutions purpose-built to help organizations return to the office and also better enable remote and hybrid working styles, according to a statement from the company.

For organizations returning to on-premises work, Cisco Webex devices now include capabilities like wayfinding, digital signage, touchless calls and meeting joins, room capacity alerts, environmental sensors and more, according to the statement.

Cisco Launches Solutions to Enable and Secure Return to On-Premises Work

A DNA Spaces Back to Business suite provides location analytics and insight into user behavior with features including proximity reporting, and real-time and historical density and traffic monitoring, Cisco said.

The Cisco Meraki platform includes MV smart security cameras and Meraki MT sensors with real-time environmental monitoring, from temperature to humidity and leaks, to opened/closed doors and cabinets. For customers in the manufacturing/industrial space, Cisco Industrial Asset Vision uses IoT sensors for asset and facility monitoring with real-time location data as well as data from office space and assets to better manage network equipment performance and maintenance.

Workplace Zero Trust for Industrial Networks enables greater, more secure remote access and cloud applications in industrial environments via trusted production zones and identity-based access, according to the statement.

Enabling a Hybrid and Remote Workforce

For remote and hybrid workforces, Cisco said its Secure Remote Worker solution, part of the cloud-native SecureX platform, uses Cisco Secure Access, Cisco AnyConnect Mobility Client VPN, Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Secure Email and Secure Endpoint together to verify and authenticate the identity of all users before granting access to corporate applications.

Cisco Managed Remote Access from Cisco Customer Experience (CX) and Seamless Collaboration for Secure Remote Work solutions secure and enable a hybrid workforce and hybrid workers with seamless calling, meeting and messaging from any location, according to the statement.

“As we think about the return to office, Cisco is helping our customers find solutions that work best for their teams. Whether they are in the office, at home, or on the road, every employee deserves the best experience,” said Todd Nightingale, SVP and GM, enterprise networking and cloud at Cisco. “We are committed to delivering solutions with the simplicity, agility, and resiliency businesses require to meet today’s needs and thrive in the face of tomorrow’s challenges.”