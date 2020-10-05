Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

Cisco Plans to Appeal $1.9 Billion Cybersecurity Judgment

by Joe Panettieri • Oct 5, 2020

Cisco Systems plans to appeal a $1.9 billion ruling that alleges the networking giant infringed four patents owned by Centripetal Networks Inc.

Centripetal said it developed a network protection system only to see Cisco integrate the inventions into its own networks after meetings and presentations by Centripetal officials, Bloomberg reports.

A judge’s ruling found:

  • Cisco owes Centripetal $755.8 million for past use of the inventions.
  • That figure was increased by two-and-a-half times after finding that Cisco’s infringement was “willful and egregious.”
  • Cisco was also ordered to pay a 10% royalty on sales of some of its products for the next three years, and then 5% in royalties for three years after that.

Cisco said it will appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent law, Bloomberg reports.

