Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020: Live Blog

Cisco Partner Summit Digital may reveal hardware as a service (HaaS), cybersecurity, and additional opportunities for MSPs & channel partners.

Cisco Partner Summit Digital, the networking giant’s virtual event for 2020, is expected to provide numerous recurring revenue opportunities for MSPs and SaaS-focused channel partners.

Here’s a live blog tracking the digital event, which runs October 28-29.

5. Wireless Sales Accelerator: The networking company is previewing the Cisco Catalyst Wireless Planning & Quoting Tool powered by Ekahau. The tool helps partners to create “accurate, high-quality wireless network plans, bills of material, and wireless proposals for your customers,” Cisco says.

4. Hardware as a Service: It’s a safe bet Cisco Systems Chuck Robbins and Channel Chief Oliver Tuszik will emphasize new HaaS opportunities to help partners and customers shift networking equipment from CapEx to OpEx. The potential HaaS efforts will likely counter Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake and Dell Project Apex initiatives.

3. Cisco Managed Services: On the one hand, Cisco is promoting SaaS opportunities to MSPs. On the other hand, Cisco continues to introduce its own managed services for partners to leverage. The early efforts, introduced during Cisco Partner Summit 2019, included MDR (managed detection and response), unified communications as a service and secure SD-WAN services. We suspect updates will surface at this year’s virtual event.

2. Cisco Security: The company’s Duo for multi-factor authentication and Umbrella network security services, among others, have MSP-focused partner programs. But don’t overlook the Cisco SecureX initiative — essentially, a single dashboard that may allow partners to unify all of the networking company’s security products.

1. Additional updates: Check this blog for ongoing updates from Cisco Partner Summit Digital through the end of the event on October 29. Send news tips to Joe@AfterNines.com.