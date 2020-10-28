Cisco Seeks to Address Private, Public Multi-Cloud Management

Cisco introduces new software-delivered solutions to simplify IT operations across on-premise data centers and multicloud environments.

Cisco Systems today introduced new software-delivered solutions to help partners simplify IT operations across on-premise data centers and multi-cloud environments

The solutions surfaced at Cisco Partner Summit Digital, held as a virtual event October 28 and 29, 2020.

The new IT management offerings include:

Cisco Intersight, a hybrid cloud platform that connects private data centers to private clouds. Along with the new Intersight Kubernetes Service, infrastructure teams can now automate lifecycle management of Kubernetes and containerized applications across any environment, according to Cisco.

Intersight Workload Optimizer, a single tool that provides real-time, full-stack visibility and insights to simplify application resources management. Intersight integration with AppDynamics provides IT teams with visibility to improve management across infrastructure and applications and stay ahead of problems that can impact user experience, according to the statement.

The Cisco Nexus Dashboard is an insights and automation platform for operating multicloud data center networks across on-premise, virtual edge and cloud sites, Cisco said.

Finally, Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) simplifies secure network access across all domains, extending the zero-trust workplace “to anywhere and on anything,” Cisco said.

Cisco Platform Announcements: Executive Insight

“Complexity can paralyze our teams. Our systems can no longer be powerful, but brittle. For IT to be as agile as their businesses require, they need solutions obsessed with simplicity,” said Todd Nightingale, SVP and GM, Cisco enterprise networking and cloud. “This year, technology groups around the globe were tested by unprecedented change. This fundamental shift in how businesses, schools and governments operate requires IT teams to transform how they function. Today, Cisco is announcing IT platforms for multicloud operations that provide advanced insights and automation to help organizations transform faster.”

The new Cisco Intersight innovations and the Cisco Nexus Dashboard will be available by the end of the calendar year 2020. Cisco Intersight Kubernetes Service will be made available in the first half of 2021. Cisco ISE innovations are available now, according to the statement.