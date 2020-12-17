Cisco Systems Layoffs 2020: Networking Company Confirms 3,500 Job Cuts

Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins in August 2020 disclosed a plan to cut $1 billion in costs over the next few quarters, but he did not discuss potential layoff figures during the August 2020 disclosure.

Cisco Systems Business Evolution

Cisco, like many hardware companies, has been pushing hard toward cloud-centric subscription services. The effort includes organic R&D coupled with acquisitions. Recent moves include Webex collaboration platform updates; along with acquiring:

IMImobile for omnichannel customer experiences;

Portshift for a Kubernetes-native security platform for application containers.

BabbleLabs to further boost WebEx video & audio quality of service (QoS), and privacy capabilities.

Video analytics software company Modcam to boost Meraki MV smart camera business.

ThousandEyes for digital experience, multi-cloud, Internet and SaaS application performance monitoring.

Cisco Systems Security Software, Services for MSPs

Meanwhile, Cisco continues to more deeply engage MSPs that support SMB (small and midsize business) channel partners. The effort includes continued Cisco Umbrella and Duo enhancements for MSPs.

Also, the Cisco SecureX appears to be emerging as unified dashboard for all Cisco security services — along with API integrations for third-party software. Plus, Cisco has been promoting MDR (Managed Detection and Response) services that resellers and MSPs can offer to end-customers.

Cisco’s total revenue was $11.9 billion in its Q1 of fiscal 2021, down 9 percent. However, security-related revenues rose 6 percent during the quarter, Cisco said in a November 12, 2020 earnings statement.