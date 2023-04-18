Cisco Extends Partnership With NTT to Provide Cloud Calling to Customers

Cisco has extended its strategic partnership with NTT to transition customers to Webex, Cisco's cloud calling and collaboration platform.

The two companies have worked with each other for over 30 years.

Cisco, NTT Partner to Deliver Cloud Calling

Through this extended partnership, Cisco estimates that up to 2 million users from its joint customer base will migrate from legacy platforms to new cloud models over the next 36 months.

Kristyn Hogan, VP of collaboration partner sales, Cisco, wrote in a blog post:

“Together with NTT, we are empowering customers to simplify their cloud environments for enhanced hybrid work and productivity through the Cisco Webex cloud platform, which helps teams securely communicate, ideate, and iterate from anywhere, anytime. It unlocks the promise of hybrid work with a collaboration suite and telephony solution that is flexible, inclusive, supportive, secure, and managed.”

Cisco and NTT Partnership

By leveraging NTT managed services and Cisco’s Cloud Migration team, customers migrating to Webex’s calling, meetings, and communications capabilities can look forward to reliable performance with 99.99% uptime, the company said to ChannelE2E.

According to NTT research, customers who make the move to cloud voice typically achieve 40-60% savings on average thanks to comprehensive calling plans and a significant reduction of the total cost of ownership and capital expenditure associated with on-premises hardware.

This announcement comes approximately two months after the two companies announced another new partnership that would provide 5G adoption to enterprise clients, specifically in the Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, and Public sectors.