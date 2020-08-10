Cisco Completes ThousandEyes Multi-Network Monitoring Acquisition

Cisco Systems ($CSCO) has completed the ThousandEyes acquisition. The deal, first announced in May 2020, will inject more digital experience and IT monitoring capabilities into Cisco’s core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios, the company says.

The deal was number 226 of 319 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

ThousandEyes and Cisco are longstanding business partners. At the Cisco Live conference in 2018, ThousandEyes touted the need for multi-cloud network visibility and digital intelligence to help organizations monitor cloud-to-cloud, Internet-to-cloud and inter-region connections.

Fast forward to present day, and ThousandEyes’ capabilities will help customers to work more closely with service providers, Cisco says. In a prepared statement about the deal’s completion, Cisco said:

“ThousandEyes enables organizations to visualize any network as if it was their own, quickly surface actionable insights, and collaborate and solve problems with service providers.”

Cisco Completes ThousandEyes Acquisition: Installed Base Details

Ahead of the deal, ThousandEyes’ customer base included:

More than 80 Fortune 500 and 150 Global 2000 customers.

Six of the top 7 US banks.

Twenty of the top 25 global SaaS companies.

ThousandEyes’ total customer contractual commitments surpassed $100 million in fiscal year 2020, growing almost 80 percent year-over-year, the company said in March 2020.