Cisco Acquiring Dashbase; AppDynamics Enhancements Will Serve MSPs, UCaaS Service Providers

Cisco Systems is acquiring Dashbase to further enhance the AppDynamics application performance management (APM) and IT operations analytics platform. The deal potentially benefits MSPs, network and unified communications service providers that are obsessed with performance monitoring and customer experience enhancements. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dashbase is a startup in Palo Alto, California. The company’s software can pull in log data from various real-time data communications environments, Silicon Angle notes.

The acquisition will “enable customers to support broader and more highly unique and uncommon data sources across cloud and traditional environments in a scalable, high-performance way, giving them greater insight into performance issues,” according to Linda Tong, general manager of Cisco AppDynamics.

Cisco Acquires Dashbase: Potential AppDynamics and MSP Benefits

The AppDynamics platform competes against APM, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud IT monitoring tools such as Datadog, Dynatrace and New Relic, among many other options.

Early Dashbase customers include unified communications service provider 8×8; cloud communications platform provider Dialpad; white label PBX provider SkySwitch; and managed connectivity solutions provider Stem Connect, according Dashbase’s website.

With that Dashbase customer list in mind, it looks like Cisco is enhancing AppDynamics to better support communications service providers, network connectivity providers and managed services providers (MSPs).

As the Dashbase website says, the platform provides “Unified data for unified communications. Dashbase helps communications service providers achieve quick case resolution to improve customer experience.”

Cisco Business Evolution: Acquisitions and Staffing

Cisco Systems remains a business in transition. The networking company continues to expand beyond its core hardware business through cloud, software and recurring revenue-centric acquisitions.

Recent acquisitions include:

IMImobile for omnichannel customer experiences;

Portshift for a Kubernetes-native security platform for application containers.

BabbleLabs to further boost WebEx video & audio quality of service (QoS), and privacy capabilities.

Video analytics software company Modcam to boost Meraki MV smart camera business.

ThousandEyes for digital experience, multi-cloud, Internet and SaaS application performance monitoring.

Cisco has also made some staff cuts across some of its slow-growth and/or shrinking businesses.