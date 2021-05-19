Podcast: Cisco as a Service for Small Business MSPs

German Gonzalez, MSP business development manager at Cisco Systems, describes how Meraki & Umbrella generate ROI for MSPs -- without a lofty total cost of ownership (TCO).

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is German Gonzalez, MSP business development manager at Cisco Systems.

Gonzalez describes how Cisco’s as-a-service model extends from the enterprise into the small business market. He also explains how MSPs are Cisco’s core focus for SMB customer engagements.

Digging deeper into the conversation, Gonzalez highlights how Cisco is working with distributors to extend network- and security-related solutions to MSPs worldwide.

Among the many takeaways from the conversation: This Total Cost of Ownership tool, which MSPs can leverage to calculate the potential payoff when they align their businesses with Cisco solutions.

