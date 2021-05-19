Podcast: Cisco as a Service for Small Business MSPs
German Gonzalez, MSP business development manager at Cisco Systems, describes how Meraki & Umbrella generate ROI for MSPs -- without a lofty total cost of ownership (TCO).
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is German Gonzalez, MSP business development manager at Cisco Systems.
Gonzalez describes how Cisco’s as-a-service model extends from the enterprise into the small business market. He also explains how MSPs are Cisco’s core focus for SMB customer engagements.
Digging deeper into the conversation, Gonzalez highlights how Cisco is working with distributors to extend network- and security-related solutions to MSPs worldwide.
Among the many takeaways from the conversation: This Total Cost of Ownership tool, which MSPs can leverage to calculate the potential payoff when they align their businesses with Cisco solutions.
Podcast: Listen Here
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:25 – German Gonzalez’s MSP-centric role at Cisco, and previous work at ConnectWise and RapidFire.
- 1:45 – Cisco’s as-a-service transition — the associated SMB market focus, and the critical role MSPs play.
- 3:10 – Cisco’s SMB portfolio for MSPs explained — Meraki multi-tenant networking, security (Umbrella, Duo, endpoint) and more.
- 5:35 – Designing products and license models specifically for MSPs.
- 6:35 – The MSLA (managed service license agreement) model.
- 7:50 – Cisco’s work with distributors to empower MSPs.
- 9:20 – Cisco’s talent/team investments to engage and support MSPs.
- 10:47 – Cisco’s MSP solutions — and the total cost of ownership for MSPs.
- 11:47 – Visit Cisco.com/go/forresterMSP for an associated TCO tool.
- 12:46 – Conclusion
