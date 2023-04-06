Cisco Acquires Cloud Security Provider Lightspin

The acquisition will bolster Cisco's cloud security offerings with Lightspin's end-to-end cloud security posture management (CSPM) solution.

Cisco has acquired Lightspin Technologies Ltd. a cloud security software company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cisco Acquires Lightspin for Cloud-Native Security

Cisco is based in San Jose, California. The company has 98,028 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cisco’s areas of expertise include Networking, Wireless, Security, Unified Communication, Cloud, Collaboration, Data Center, Virtualization, and Unified Computing Systems.

Lightspin, founded in 2020, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company has 67 employees listed on LinkedIn. Lightspin’s areas of expertise include cloud security, SaaS, Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Attack Path Engine, and supports Amazon Web Services, Google Public Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Kubernetes.

The acquisition will bolster Cisco’s cloud security offerings by adding Lightspin’s end-to-end cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud-native and cloud security technologies and expertise. Lightspin’s team will tuck into Cisco’s Emerging Technologies & Incubation (ET&I) business, Cisco said.

Cisco Security

The acquisition comes less than six months after Cisco took steps to improve its security products, which included a $20 million security branding campaign, the company said at the time. Last week, the company announced the availability of Cisco’s Partner Experience (PX) – the highly anticipated partner version of Cisco’s popular CX Cloud platform.