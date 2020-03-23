Cisco Systems Vows $225 Million for Coronavirus Response

Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins explains networking giant's financial and business initiatives to help stem COVID-19 fallout.

Cisco Systems has committed $225 million in cash, in-kind, and planned-giving to support both the global and local response to COVID-19, CEO Chuck Robbins wrote in a blog.

The company also is launching a 72-hour “Let’s Give Together” campaign this week, during which Cisco will match up to $4 million in total employee giving at the company.

The financial and support commitment surfaces after a few days after Robbins outlined Cisco’s commitment to customers and partners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cisco: Areas of Giving

Fast forward to present day. Cisco’s $225 million plan, according to Robbins, includes the following steps (paraphrased by ChannelE2E):

$8 million in cash and $210 million in product to the global coronavirus response. Those resources will support healthcare and education, government response and critical technology.

Part of the war chest will go to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, supporting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) worldwide efforts to help prevent, detect, and manage the spread of COVID-19, Robbins wrote.

Through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, the networking company will help heads of state, government agencies, and businesses to rapidly deploy COVID-19-related technology solutions.

Those on the front lines will receive free Webex and Security offers.

Cisco Foundation has launched a campaign allocating up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to support Cisco employee giving to nonprofits in their communities.

Cisco has also established several funds to support various nongovernmental organizations in APJC, EMEAR, the Americas, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company is launching a 72-hour employee giving campaign – “Let’s Give Together” – this week to encourage donations to various funds. Cisco Foundation has launched an employee matching gift campaign of up to $4 million in total giving, and is allocating $1 million in additional grants to help nonprofit partners, Robbins says.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Economic & Channel Partner Impact

Meanwhile, channel partners worldwide continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic — and a growing list of government mandates designed to slow the spread of the virus.

Amid social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, many U.S. businesses can no longer operate in normal fashion. The travel, transportation and leisure industries have been particularly hard hit. Within a few weeks, unemployment in the United States could top 30 percent, Bloomberg News reported on March 23, 2020.

Amid that stark economic reality coupled with health concerns, ChannelE2E has called on MSPs and IT solutions providers to make these seven business moves, effective immediately.