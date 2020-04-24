Chesapeake Systems Acquires Government IT Consulting Firm StorExcel

Chesapeake Systems, a technology systems and solutions provider from Baltimore, Maryland, has acquired StorExcel. Financial terms were not disclosed.

StorExcel of Denver, Colorado, is a systems integrator that serves the U.S. Rocky Mountain region and the U.S. Federal Government. The deal will allow Chesapeake to expand its services in the media, entertainment, and government markets, the company asserts.

Chesapeake Systems Acquires StorExcel: Business Background

Chesapeake, founded in 1990 specializes in optimizing media workflows from creation to distribution and preservation.

StorExcel, founded in 2013, provides media asset management and storage platform integration for post production, broadcast, sports, churches, and the U.S. government.

StorExcel’s founder, Lance Hukill, transitions to VP of sales for Chesapeake. StorExcel’s team members in Colorado and Virginia will tuck into Chesapeake’s existing teams, located in Baltimore, New York, Los Angeles, and the DC-metro area, the firms announced.

Chesapeake Systems Acquires StorExcel: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Jason Paquin, CEO of Chesapeake Systems, said:

“Chesapeake Systems and StorExcel have substantial synergies that make this acquisition a win-win for both companies and, importantly, will drive value to our partners and customers. StorExcel brings a strong regional market presence to the fold at Chesapeake and builds on our services to the government sector.

This is an exciting growth step for Chesapeake Systems, especially as we navigate the new future for our customers who are pivoting to accommodate a forever-changed business environment.”

Hukill added: