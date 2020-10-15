Cherwell Software ITSM Launches MSP Partner Program

Cherwell Software launches MSP partner program for IT Service Management (ITSM). Will Cherwell compete against PSA like ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask & Kaseya BMS?

IT service management (ITSM) software provider Cherwell Software has launched a managed service provider (MSP) partner program.

Cherwell, owned by private equity firm KKR, is an enterprise and digital service management solutions company headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Cherwell’s new MSP program surfaced at the company’s CLEAR 2020 virtual conference. The new MSP partner program includes enhanced support and certification, new licensing models, virtual user groups and a roadmap for MSP solutions, according to the statement.

Cherwell for MSPs: More Details

The MSP solution is purpose-built and simple to configure out of the box, allowing MSPs to “rapidly add and support many companies and their subsidiaries, helping customers innovate and reduce costs,” according to Cherwell.

It’s unclear if Cherwell will specifically compete head-on vs. PSA (professional services automation) software providers such as ConnectWise, Datto Autotask and Kaseya BMS — which typically target MSPs in the SMB sector. New PSA options like Atera and Syncro have also gained traction in the MSP SMB sector.

In addition to the new MSP program, the company offers partner programs for technology alliance partners, channel resellers, delivery partners and system integrators.

Cherwell Software MSP Partner Program: Executive Commentary

“MSPs are uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation efforts for their customers – they’re an invaluable resource to the enterprise,” said Gerardo Quinones, vice president, managed service, Cherwell Software. “Our new MSP Program will enable and empower our ecosystem of partners – providing enhanced support and certification directly from Cherwell, while facilitating networking and collaboration through our virtual user groups. We’re excited to launch this program at CLEAR 2020, deepen our relationship with our MSP partners and, ultimately, help to drive measurable business outcomes for their customers.”

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.