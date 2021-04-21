Check Point Announces New Channel, Sales Executive Leadership

Check Point Software Technologies announced new appointments to executive sales and channel positions in the Americas, including Geoff Waters as the cybersecurity company’s new head of sales in the Americas, according to a statement from the company. The company also announced its new head of Americas channel, head of North American distribution sales and head of worldwide channel strategy and growth initiatives.

Waters will lead the company’s overall field sales in North America and Latin America, overseeing 750 employees in the region, according to the statement. Waters will report to Dan Yerushalmi, chief customer officer (CCO) at Check Point. Waters has more than 20 years’ experience in IT, cloud and channel. Prior to joining Check Point, he was the senior vice president, cloud sales worldwide at VMware, and VP of global cloud service provider channel. He also held key global sales channel positions at Intel.

Check Point Announces New Sales, Channel Executives

The company also announced the appointment of key positions in its channel organization in the Americas, according to the statement. Nisha Holt is appointed to the role of head of Americas channel sales, Erick Foy is the company’s new head of North America distribution sales and Coletta Vigh will lead Check Point’s worldwide channel strategy and growth initiatives, according to the statement.

Executive Commentary

Yerushalmi commented on Waters’ appointment:

“We are thrilled to have Geoff join Check Point’s sales management to lead the digital transformation of organizations securely with Check Point Infinity architecture and leading solutions. I am confident that Geoff’s experience and leadership skills will be instrumental to our success in the Americas. Geoff is joining a strong sales organization and a global industry leader in time when our solutions are needed the most. This is a new world with new opportunities, and we are thrilled to have Geoff on will be instrumental to Check Point’s business growth in the region.”

Waters said:

“The past year has shown us the importance of cyber security and how crucial it is to choose the right security partner to face the challenges of the ‘new normal’ in our digital economy. Check Point has been synonymous with cyber security for 3 decades, and I am proud to join the company’s leadership team in such important times. Now more than ever, connectivity and productivity depend on the highest level of security, where Check Point is the industry’s trusted advisor.”

Frank Rauch, head of Check Point’s world wide channel sales commented on the additional executive roles: