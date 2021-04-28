Check Point has announced four major new initiatives in its global Check Point Partner Growth Program to reward partners with expanded benefits for closer collaboration with Check Point.

The new initiatives follow Check Point’s new appointments to executive sales and channel positions in the Americas, including Geoff Waters as the cybersecurity company’s new head of sales in the Americas, Nisha Holt as head of Americas channel sales, Erick Foy as the company’s new head of North America distribution sales and Coletta Vigh to leader of Check Point’s worldwide channel strategy and growth initiatives, Check Point said.

Check Point Launches New Channel Partner Benefits and Rewards

The new initiatives are designed to increase partners’ revenues and profitability throughout the entire sales cycle, and include:

Extra discounts for deal registration and new technology sales: Partners registering deals with new customers will receive an additional 25% margin. Sales of new technologies, such as Check Point CloudGuard and Check Point Harmony attract an extra discount of 15%, to help partners address customers’ cloud security and remote workforce security needs.

New Professional Services Certification Program: Engineers at partners can achieve certification in delivering services based around Check Point solutions.

Engineers at partners can achieve certification in delivering services based around Check Point solutions. Pre-packaged lead generation campaigns: The program now features scalable, pre-approved campaigns that partners can customize to better target specific customer segments, generate leads and drive customer engagement.

Enhanced 'White Space' program: This enables partners to give Check Point the basic details of any customer account in their installed base, and the program will automatically identify the best sales opportunities within that account to help partners focus their customer-facing activities.

Check Point Partner Growth Program: “Doubling Down on Commitments”

“When we launched the Partner Growth Program at the start of 2020, we said that we would deliver the best sales opportunities and rewards in the industry. Despite the disruption of the past year the program delivered on those promises with strong mutual growth, and based on feedback from our partners we are doubling down on our commitments,” said Frank Rauch, head of worldwide channels at Check Point Software Technologies. “These new initiatives will help all of our partners – from innovative start-ups to industry giants – to identify, nurture and secure new sales opportunities with both new and existing customers to improve revenue predictability. It also gives them added rewards to boost their profitability. Check Point remains committed to its 100% business channel model.”