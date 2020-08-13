ChannelStrong Road Trip: Next City Stop Is…

The pandemic. The channel. The road trip. The networking. The social good. Where will the ChannelStrong crew pull up next? ChannelE2E suspects the answer is...

Where in the world is Acronis Channel Chief Evangelist Amy Luby? The answer changes daily. Luby and peer channel leaders from Bvoip, Compliancy Group, Equilibrium Consulting, Liongard, Rev and SOCSoter have hit the road in an RV (ahem, Recreational Vehicle) for the ChannelStrong road trip.

This week’s stops included:

Monday : Chicago

: Chicago Tuesday : Kansas City, Missouri

: Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday: Denver

Today’s destination (Thursday, August 13): It hasn’t publicly disclosed. But we’ve got a strong hunch the ChannelStrong RV is heading toward… Phoenix. If ChannelE2E is correct, the ChannelStrong team has logged roughly 2,000 miles and 30 hours of driving since Monday.

ChannelStrong Road Trip: Staying Connected — Responsibly

Instead of trying to re-create complex face-to-face conferences filled with sales pitches, the ChannelStrong bandwagon has simplified goals — focused on partner networking and social good.

Each city stop typically involves an informal outdoor gathering — perhaps a partner lunch with food trucks, coupled with a food drive to help local food banks. The outdoor gatherings — perhaps a couple of hours in length — are invite-only, and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

