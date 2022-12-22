Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 22 December 2022

AWS expands its VMware offerings, BlackBerry shares wither and more news on MSP and big data acquisitions. Sip up!

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Today's Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

Expanded AWS Offering: VMware is expanding its lineup of cloud products for AWS, which now includes its own managed storage service, the company said. VMware also hinted that it would provide support for additional hyperscalers in the coming months. This, even as the company is in the process of being acquired by Broadcom – a deal that is being investigated by both the European Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. MSP Acquisition: IT Voice has acquired (b:ok) Network Infrastructure Services LLC, which is also known as Bytes of Knowledge. (b:ok) is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) founded in 1995. Big Data Acquisition: NowVertical Group Inc. (NOW), a VI software and solutions company, has acquired A10 Group – a collection of companies that includes Analytics 10 and Inteligencia de Negocios and its affiliate entities – for US$5.5 million. The acquisition is expected to increase NOW’s annual revenues by approximately US$23.5 million and expand its presence in Latin America, according to the company. BB Shares Drop: BlackBerry investors are looking for a recovery today after shares fell 8% on Wednesday, despite the company posting a revenue and earnings beat in its latest quarterly earnings. The drop was apparently fueled by investor concern over its future in the cybersecurity sector. The stock has declined 56% so far this year New Cybersecurity Research: The global cloud security market is projected to reach a revenue of $5.16B by 2026, according to a new report from BanklessTimes.com. The growth is being spurred by the increasing adoption of AI and Machine Learning, which provides additional secure options for companies to store their data, according to the study’s authors. Governments have also been increasing their investment in cloud security initiatives, the authors said.

