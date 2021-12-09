CGI Acquires Australian Systems Integrator Unico

CGI, through its subsidiary, CGI Technology and Solutions Australia Pty Limited, announced it will acquire Unico, a technology consultancy and systems integrator based in Melbourne, Australia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to approval by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and is expected to close sometime next quarter, according to a statement released by the company.

This is technology M&A deal number 767 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

CGI Acquires Unico to Expand Australian Footprint

The acquisition will grow CGI’s footprint in Australia with a focus on the Melbourne metro market and in key industry sectors, including communications, government, utilities and financial services. Combined with the recent opening of CGI’s space, defense and intelligence hub in Adelaide, the acquisition will enhance and accelerate CGI’s position in Australia as a provider of business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, managed services and intellectual property-based business solutions.

Unico was established in 1984 and will add approximately 160 personnel to CGI, most based in Melbourne. The team will be integrated with CGI’s existing business in Australia, which forms part of the UK and Australia Strategic Business Unit, according to the statement.

Founded in 1976, CGI has 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe and offers strategic IT and business consulting, systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions, according to the statement.

CGI Acquires Unico: Executive Commentary

Tara McGeehan, CGI’s UK and Australia president, commented on the news: