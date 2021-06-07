Private Equity Firm Cerberus Capital Management Acquires Red River Technology

Cerberus Capital Management has acquired technology solutions and managed services provider Red River Technology for an undisclosed sum.

Cerberus bought the company from a group that included Red River’s founding shareholders and Acacia Partners.

Red River’s expertise lies in security, networking, data center, collaboration, mobility and cloud applications. The company has a longstanding relationship with federal government agencies, state and local government and education (“SLED”) customers and commercial businesses.

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a private equity firm with over $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity and real estate strategies. Following the Cerberus investment, Red River says it will be able to improve its platform.

Certain Red River shareholders will retain a minority equity stake in the business, and co-founder Rick Bolduc will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, the company announced. Red River CEO Alan Dumas will continue to lead the company and its operations alongside the existing management team, and will join the board, according to Red River.

Cerberus Acquires Red River: “An Exciting New Chapter Of Growth”

Alan Dumas, chief executive officer of Red River, commented on the news:

“The support of a world-class partner like Cerberus is a reflection of Red River’s industry leadership and an endorsement for our potential. Together with Cerberus, we will be able to invest in expanding our capabilities, further drive operational excellence, and pursue strategic acquisitions to better serve our customers. We are confident that this partnership will launch an exciting next chapter of growth for Red River and our team members.”

Michael Sanford, senior managing director at Cerberus, said:

“Digital transformation and modernization are critical to the success of government agencies and businesses. Red River is a trusted partner that is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for integrated technology solutions and services. We look forward to working alongside Red River’s talented team to further scale its market-leading platform through strategic initiatives and investments.”

Patrick Moriarty, managing director at Cerberus, added:

“Beyond its commitment to customers, we have been extremely impressed with Red River’s dedication to its communities. We are excited to support their efforts as they continue to make a positive and lasting impact on students, veterans, and communities in need.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and Wells Fargo Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Cerberus. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor and Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Red River.