Centrilogic Acquires MSP, Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider 3RP

Centrilogic, backed by private equity firms TriSpan and Long Point Capital, has acquired 3RP, a managed services provider (MSP) for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Applications, and Databases. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This particular acquisition will bolster Centrilogic’s Oracle expertise and grow its geographic footprint in the southwest region of the U.S., the buyer said.

Centrilogic Acquires 3RP: Oracle Cloud, Consulting and MSP Expertise Explained

3RP, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was founded in 2005. As an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), MSP and legacy Oracle Platinum Partner, 3RP has achieved the highest level of recognition in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), the seller said.

3RP has also achieved multiple badges in service expertise within Oracle’s CSP program. These badges include Oracle Cloud Platform, Oracle EBS to the Cloud, Hyperion to the Cloud and Oracle Exadata On-Prem/Cloud.

3RP’s entire staff will join Centrilogic. Also, 3RP CEO Scott Salomon will shift to group vice president, Oracle Practice.

Centrilogic and 3RP: Growing Demand

In a prepared statement about the deal, Robert Offley, president and CEO of Centrilogic, said:

“There are only 23 companies that have received Oracle’s CSP certification, and 3RP is one of them, demonstrating the company’s strength in providing strategic managed services and consulting across critical enterprise systems, applications, and architectures. We are excited to welcome the 3RP team into the Centrilogic fold, and we look forward to accelerating our ability to satisfy the growing demand from new and existing customers that require assistance migrating, managing, and optimizing workloads on Oracle’s Cloud. With this acquisition and our overall cloud-agnostic approach, we continue to demonstrate the holistic value Centrilogic provides to organizations as they pursue digital transformation and cloud initiatives.”

Salomon added:

“I look forward to adding our team’s Oracle expertise to Centrilogic’s impressive portfolio of end-to-end solutions. Our unique depth and experience in this space complements Centrilogic’s full spectrum of services, better positioning us to help our customers solve their most complex business and technology challenges.”

M&A activity in the Oracle partner ecosystem remains steady.