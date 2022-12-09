MSP M&A: Centrilogic Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner WatServe

The acquisition of WatServe will accelerate Centrilogic's growth strategy, strengthen its portfolio of services and expand its geographic footprint.

Centrilogic, backed by private equity firms TriSpan and Long Point Capital, has acquired Microsoft Azure partner WatServe for an undisclosed amount.

Centrilogic Acquires Azure Partner WatServe

Centrilogic, founded in 2007, is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The company has 202 employees listed on LinkedIn. Centrilogic’s areas of expertise include Agile and DevOps, application management, managed cloud, public cloud, private cloud, multicloud, hybrid cloud, cloud security, Microsoft Azure, AWS, OCI, co-location, data centers, disaster recovery, private networking, SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, databases, managed security, modern applications, digital transformation, IT transformation and digital touchpoints.

WatServe, founded in 2006, is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has 74 employees listed on LinkedIn. WatServe’s areas of expertise include IT consulting, infrastructure modernization, cloud managed services, cloud assessment, cloud migration, hybrid, public, multi-cloud, cybersecurity, security cperations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS), disaster recovery, Microsoft Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop, modern workplace, M365, desktop-as-a-service, network management, SQL Server migration to Azure, managed Microsoft Dynamics (AX, GP, NAV, 365BC), Google Cloud Platform, Amazon AWS and IoT.

WatServe holds multiple Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations and Azure Solution Partner Designations.

The deal will enable Centrilogic to accelerate its overall growth strategy and strengthen its portfolio of strategic advisory, cloud, cybersecurity and application management services, the company said. The acquisition will also extend Centrilogic’s geographic footprint across Canada and the United States, according to the company.

Centrilogic Acquires WatServe: Executive Insight

Robert Offley, president and CEO, Centrilogic, commented:

“As we continue to help clients succeed in their IT transformation journeys, we recognize the importance of being able to architect and deliver a true end-to-end solution that extends from strategic advisory and consulting through to deployment and ongoing optimization. WatServ’s complementary capabilities will better position Centrilogic to help our clients adopt modern cloud technologies to drive positive business results and realize their full digital potential.”

Dave Lacey, CEO, WatServ, said:

“Centrilogic and WatServ share a similar culture and vision, and we have proven that our combined service and solution capabilities can help our clients overcome their most complex business and technology challenges. We are excited to become part of the Centrilogic team and we look forward to extending Centrilogic’s expertise in DevOps, cloud-native application development and management, and data and analytics to our clients, helping them achieve competitive advantage, innovation, and quantifiable business success.”

Centrilogic’s M&A Growth

CentriLogic has been backed by private equity firms TriSpan Opportunities Fund and Long Point Capital since 2018. The company has offices in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The company has been growing through acquisition since 2015 when it acquired Advanced Knowledge Networks (AKN), a Canadian MSP that serves midmarket customers. In 2019, the company acquired Microsoft partner ManageForce.

In 2020, it acquired Microsoft Azure cloud partner ObjectSharp for an undisclosed sum. And in 2021 it bought 3RP, a managed services provider (MSP) for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Applications, and Databases.

The company now promotes itself as a global provider of IT transformation solutions.