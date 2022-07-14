Centre Technologies Acquires TXSG

The acquisition of Texas Systems Group furthers the expansion of Centre Technologies' coverage in the central Texas area into Austin.

IT consulting and managed services provider Centre Technologies has acquired Austin-based managed service provider Texas Systems Group (TXSG).

This is technology M&A deal number 639 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Centre Technologies Acquires Texas Systems Group

Centre Technologies, founded in 2005, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 166 employees listed on LinkedIn. Centre Technologies’ areas of expertise include managed services, hosting services, virtualization, colocation, cloud computing, VMware, Microsoft Exchange, Citrix, blades, storage, networking, enterprise consulting, IT support, cybersecurity, public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, Dell EMC storage, Compellent storage, Microsoft O365, project services, secure managed services, security awareness, IT assessments, Microsoft Azure, private equity, venture capital, oil and gas, finance, manufacturing, Microsoft 365, Active Directory, Microsoft Teams, cloud security and IT consulting.

TXSG, founded in 2002, is based in Austin, Texas. The company has 24 employees listed on LinkedIn. TXSG’s areas of expertise include managed services, infrastructure virtualization, data center services, private cloud hosted services, turnkey solutions, Certified Microsoft Partner, and team-based services delivery. TXSG appears on our list of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022.

This acquisition marks the expansion of Centre Technologies’ coverage in the central Texas area into Austin and expands the combined companies’ ability to deliver cloud, cybersecurity, and managed IT services.

David Doran, CEO of Texas Systems Group, commented on the news:

Centre Technologies’ and Texas Systems Group’s shared vision and core values was a key factor when agreeing to [combine] with Centre Technologies. I’m excited for both TXSG’s clients and employees from the vast resources that Centre brings to the market. I’m impressed by their growth throughout Texas and commitment to empowering businesses with the enterprise IT solutions and professional services needed to excel.”

Chris Pace, CEO of Centre Technologies, added:

“From the moment I learned of TXSG, I was immediately impressed with the brand they built which includes talented people, an awesome culture, and passion for delivering Texas-friendly IT support. I’m excited to watch our teams learn from one another and be humbly confident to take on any new challenge that comes our way.”

Centre Technologies M&A Actvitity

This is Centre Technologies’ second acquisition in as many months. In June 2022, Centre Technologies acquired Commercial IT Solutions to expand its reach into south-central Texas.