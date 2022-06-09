Texas IT Consultant Centre Technologies Acquires Commercial IT Solutions

The acquisition of Commercial IT Solutions allows Centre Technologies to expand its coverage in the south central Texas area.

Texas-based IT consulting and managed services provider Centre Technologies has acquired Commercial IT Solutions (CIT) for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2005, CIT is based in San Antonio, Texas and delivers a range of cloud services with a strong focus on virtual desktops.

Headquartered in Houston, Centre Technologies works with mid-sized businesses in a variety of industries including law firms and legal services, finance, private equity, real estate, public sector, hospitality, and more. The acquisition of CIT allows the company to expand its coverage in the south central Texas region, the company said.

Centre Technologies Acquires CIT: Executive Insight

Niklas Rosen, CEO, CIT, commented:

“I am very excited for our customers to be able to take advantage of the experience and wealth of knowledge the Centre team adds to CIT. Now our customers will have local service they are used to, but also an enterprise team there to support them.”

Chris Pace, CEO, Centre Technologies, said: