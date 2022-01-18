MSP Acquired: Centaris Buys Microsoft 365 Partner VisiCom Services

Managed IT services provider Centaris has acquired Rochester Hills, Michigan-based VisiCom Services, Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Centaris Acquires VisiCom: Expanded MSP Services

Centaris formed in 2021 through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS). The company is headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and serves more than 1,500 businesses across the United States.

Centaris areas expertise include managed services for Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and Internet/voice carrier services.

VisiCom, founded in 1994, offers managed IT, virtual CIO services, cybersecurity and Microsoft 365 solutions. VisiCom founder and President Patrick Casey and his 15 team members will stay involved with the organization as part of the Centaris team, working out of the Centaris main office and remotely.

Centaris now has 125 employees with 10 open positions, the company indicated.

Centaris Acquires VisiCom: “Strategic and Cultural Fit”

Patrick Casey, founder and president, VisiCom, commented on the acquisition:

“We are thrilled to be expanding capabilities for our clients and opportunities for our team by merging VisiCom with Centaris. We knew from our early interactions that there was a great strategic and cultural fit with the companies. Our clients will immediately benefit from additional capabilities and depth of expertise as part of a larger team.”

Curtis Hicks II, president and CEO of Centaris, added: