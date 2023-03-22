Managed IT services provider Centaris has acquired managed service provider Network Source One (NSO). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 77 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Centaris Acquires Network Source One

Centaris formed in 2021 through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS). The company is headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and serves more than 1,500 businesses across the United States. Centaris areas of expertise include managed services for Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and internet/voice carrier services.

Network Source One, founded in 2001, is based in Novi, Michigan. Network Source One’s areas of expertise include managed services, IT services and network services.

Network Source One founder and president Roger Rush and his entire team will stay involved with the organization and merge with the Centaris team, working out of the Centaris main office and remotely. This addition expands the Centaris team to 145 team members with five open positions still left to fill, the companies said.

Centaris Acquires NSO: Executive Perspectives

Roger Rush, founder and president, NSO, commented on the news:

“We are excited to be a part of a larger company that can bring more services, expertise and value to our clients. We look forward to growing with the Centaris team.”

Curtis Hicks II, president and CEO of Centaris, added:

“We are very excited to bring on the high quality, talented and highly skilled technical resources with the acquisition of Network Source One. We want to extend a warm welcome them to them as they join our Centaris family. We are looking forward to growing our organization organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Centaris will continue to look for other quality organizations in Michigan to add to our growing portfolio.”

Centaris’ Growth

Centaris is no stranger to M&A, having acquired Rochester Hills, Michigan-based VisiCom Services, Inc. in January 2021.