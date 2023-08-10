CDW Extends Apple Business Essentials Partnership to SMBs

CDW recently announced an expanded partnership with Apple to provide Apple Business Essentials to CDW’s small business customers.

Apple Business Essentials allow SMBs to access device management, 24/7 support and cloud storage capabilities for all their Apple products and services.

CDW Extends Apple Business Essentials Partnership With SMBs

Working with CDW, small businesses and startups can streamline setup, onboarding, upgrading and ongoing management for Apple Business Essentials, according to a statement from CDW. Apple Business Essentials subscribers can access an online platform where they can set up new Apple devices, remotely add new apps, update user and security settings, allow employees to access work data with managed apps on personal devices and more, the statement said. Employees’ mobile devices are automatically backed up to iCloud, significantly simplifying the restoration process if a device is upgraded, lost or stolen. In addition, subscribers who add AppleCare+ for Business Essentials can get eligible devices repaired for free and benefit from access to a customer success manager as well as 24/7 Apple support, according to the statement.



Apple Business Essentials: Executive Commentary

“Offering Apple Business Essentials is a natural extension of CDW’s ongoing collaboration with Apple as we continue to expand our combined expertise and reach to serve the evolving small business market,” said Jill Billhorn, senior vice president of commercial sales for CDW. “This new program brings considerable value to smaller organizations that depend upon Apple products to keep their operations up-and-running, and also want the setup and ongoing management of their technology to be as turnkey and seamless as possible.”

“Apple has a long history of helping small businesses thrive with the world’s best products and services, and we’re excited that CDW is enhancing the great work it does for small businesses by making Apple Business Essentials available to its customers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise product marketing. “Apple Business Essentials makes managing iPhone, iPad, and Mac as easy as using them, allowing companies to focus on running and growing their business.”

Apple Business Essentials single-device plans start at $2.99 per device per month. A multi-device plan with 200Gb of storage is $6.99 per month for up to three devices. Other plans and pricing details can be found here.

Additional information about Apple Business Essentials, including subscription options and rates, is available at www.CDW.com/ABE. For a closer look at the latest Apple products that can be delivered with CDW expertise, please visit www.CDW.com/apple.