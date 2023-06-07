CDW Corporation Acquires AWS Partner Enquizit

Technology solutions provider CDW Corporation has acquired AWS cloud services provider Enquizit for an undisclosed amount.

CDW Corporation, founded in 1984, is based in Vernon Hills, Illinois. The company has 14,179 employees listed on LinkedIn. CDW’s areas of expertise include Expert assessments, planning, design, installation, support, and services, plus, a wide range of leading, and technology partnerships.

Enquizit, founded in 2002, is based in McLean, Virginia. The company has 67 employees listed on LinkedIn. Enquizit’s areas of expertise include Application Development Services, Enterprise IT Services, and cloud migration.

CDW provides multi-brand technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The acquisition of Enquizit gives CDW access to extensive experience designing, developing, and managing mission-critical applications, the company said.

Moreover, CDW and its customers will gain access to SkyMap, a proprietary, AI-powered cloud migration service delivery accelerator developed by Enquizit, the company said.

Enquizit has rebranded as “Enquizit: a CDW Company.”

CDW Acquires Enquizit: Leadership Insight

Andy Eccles, senior vice president, Integrated Technology Solutions, CDW, commented:

“The Enquizit acquisition provides additional capabilities to the CDW Public Sector Cloud Services Practice and enables us to accelerate our Public Sector customers’ cloud strategies. Enquizit complements our existing commercial-focused Digital Velocity practice via professional services, including Application Modernization, Cloud Transformation, and Cybersecurity.”

TC Ratnapuri, founder and chairman, Enquizit, said:

“Enquizit has grown rapidly in the last few years due to a series of government contract wins. We were faced with the challenge of building an internal mechanism to scale delivery and maintain our culture of excellence, or to team with another organization who already has this mechanism in place. After a thorough analysis, we decided joining CDW was the best path forward to continue serving our customers at scale.”

Doug VanDyke, chief executive officer, Enquizit, added:

“We are excited to be joining CDW, who has a culture of delivery excellence. CDW has a full-stack, multi-cloud delivery capability. Enquizit is ready to help bring those services to scale in the Public Sector.”

CDW’s Acquisition History

CDW acquires IT consulting companies that have a range of backgrounds.

In 2021, the company acquired Google Cloud Partner Amplified IT. In 2019 it purchased Scalar Decisions Inc., a well-known ServiceNow solutions provider that generated more than C$250 million (US$188 million) in annual sales at the time of that M&A deal. The acquired business had nearly 350 employees in nine offices across Canada.