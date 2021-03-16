CDW announced it has acquired Amplified IT, an education-focused technology and thought leadership consultancy for the K-12 and higher education markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, except to note that the acquisition of Amplified IT is expected to be minimally accretive to CDW’s 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share, according to a statement from the company.

CDW Acquires Amplified IT to Expand Education Reach

Based in Norfolk, Virginia, Amplified IT was founded in 2008, and is a Google Premium Education Partner, providing consulting and technology solutions to schools using Google Cloud. Amplified IT says it is Google’s leading K-12 services partner and the company was the recipient of the Google Cloud Global Partner award for customer success for education, according to the statement.

CDW Corporation, based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, was founded in 1984 and is a multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the U.S., the UK and Canada. CDW employs approximately 10,000 people and generated 2020 net sales of over $18 billion, according to the statement.

CDW and Amplified IT: Building on a Partnership

“The complexities and critical technology needs facing school districts and educational institutions as they serve their students have become more evident than ever,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “The combination of Amplified IT’s focus on educator support and technical skills with CDW’s scale, reach, and leading market position in education will accelerate our collective ability to help schools leverage technology to achieve even greater educational outcomes.”

“I am thrilled for Amplified IT to join CDW and build on our partnership that began in 2016,” said Tim Lee, president and founder, Amplified IT. “We share a culture that puts customers at the center of everything we do and know that joining CDW creates meaningful opportunity for our education customers and our team.”

“Amplified IT brings innovative, highly-skilled talent to CDW, and together, we can offer even better support of the increasingly sophisticated education technology solutions in the market,” said Joe Simone, vice president education sales, CDW. “With Amplified IT alongside our education team, we have more robust Google Cloud capabilities to help our customers maximize their return on education technology investments, ultimately creating more engaging learning experiences for students.”