CDI Continues Mid-Atlantic Expansion with Clearpath Solutions Group Acquisition

Computer Design & Integration (CDI), backed by private equity firm One Equity Partners, has acquired MSP Clearpath Solutions Group for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 80 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2006, Clearpath serves the mid-Atlantic region of the United States, including Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The company’s Clearpath Cloud Services offering provides compute, desktop, storage and managed services.

CDI’s Strategic Expansion

The acquisition is part of CDI’s east coast expansion, with specific attention being paid to the D.C./Maryland/Virginia region, according to the company. Previous deals that were part of the strategy included the acquisitions of Plan B Technologies, P5 Solutions, and Kintyre.

The company also acquired Pennsylvania-based companies High Availability and Candoris, expanded its Boston team, and opened a new office in Florida. All of these actions were taken over the last 18 months, following a strategic partnership with One Equity Partners. The company also more than doubled its employee headcount and revenue in the last two years, according to CDI.

Beyond geographical expansion, CDI is focused on key partnerships, including with Dell Technologies, Cisco and VMware, each of which is also a strategic partner at Clearpath, a Dell Gold level partner, Cisco Gold level partner and a VMware Premier partner.

CDI Acquires Clearpath: Executive Insight

Rich Falcone, CEO and president, CDI, commented:

“The acquisition of Clearpath accomplishes two simple things. It further expands our investment in the mid-Atlantic region, which we feel is underserved from a next-gen integrator perspective. Additionally, the Clearpath team brings tremendous talent, focus, and scale in critical data center areas where our two teams united will simply be better together. The two organizations will also leverage our combined managed services offerings, and the CDI digital portfolio will be additive to the Clearpath service catalog. Beyond all of that, culture is what determines the outcome of integration and the Clearpath team simply fits our One CDI culture.”

Gary Vaughan, CEO and president, Clearpath, said: