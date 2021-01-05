CDI Acquires MSP, Data Center IT Solutions Provider High Availability

Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI), backed by private equity firm One Equity Partners, has acquired High Availability (H.A.), an MSP, IT solution provider and integrator. H.A.’s focus areas span data center, networking, security, mobility, collaboration and cloud solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CDI has been busy on the M&A front. First, One Equity Partners invested in CDI in January 2020. Then, CDI acquired Plan B Technologies (an Annapolis, Maryland-based IT solutions provider) and P5 Solutions (a ServiceNow partner). Now comes the H.A. acquisition.

H.A., founded in 2000, is headquartered in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, metro area. Aligned with CDI, the businesses will offer hybrid cloud infrastructure, DevOps, intelligent operations, digital workflow, digital workspace, security technologies, managed and professional services. The addition of H.A. meaningfully increases the size of CDI’s managed services segment, the buyer added.

CDI Acquires H.A. — Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, CDI President Rich Falcone said:

“High Availability is an exceptional fit for our business because of their client-first culture. Unlike our mutual, smaller competitors who cannot provide the technical depth of our combined portfolios, or our larger competitors who lack the flexibility to change with the pace of digital transformation, CDI and H.A. are synonymous in our mission to deliver the highest quality of services, while also maintaining agility. We are stronger together and look forward to combining our industry expertise to position our clients for long-term success.

Added H.A. CEO Steve Eisenhart:

“Our companies share a client-driven mentality, making this a desirable partnership for both organizations. Together we’re aligned to bring additive capabilities and scale to our clients, while providing enhanced services and an expanded footprint. We’re excited for this next phase and know that CDI was the clear choice to help us continue the H.A. journey, while respecting the culture and legacy of our business.”

Charlie Cole, VP at One Equity Partners:

“OEP partnered with CDI to help the company grow into new markets and strengthen its market-leading multi-cloud offerings through acquisition. We are excited to continue to execute on that strategy by bringing together two like-minded organizations with similar cultures and highly talented leadership teams to expand the companies’ geographic reach and service offerings.”

One Equity Partners: Private Equity and IT Services

One Equity Partners has extensive merger, acquisition and investment experience in the managed IT services market. The private equity firm’s noteworthy deals include:

One Equity Partners has over $6 billion in assets under management. The private equity firm focuses on the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Ideal target investments typically have revenue of $100 million to $800 million, and EBITDA of $10 million to $70 million.