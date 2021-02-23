CDI Acquires System Integrator Kintyre Solutions

The acquisition of Kintyre will broaden CDI’s portfolio and enable delivery of cloud-native DevOps and DevSecOps services.

Computer Design & Integration (CDI), backed by private equity firm One Equity Partners, has acquired Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based system integrator Kintyre Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal number 136 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2015, Kintyre’s practice is focused on cloud-native application development, observability and investigation platforms, cloud optimization and various security engineering technologies.

The acquisition will broaden CDI’s existing service portfolio while allowing the company to deliver full end-to-end, enterprise class, cloud-native DevOps and DevSecOps services, CDI said. The deal also strengthens its growing presence across the mid-Atlantic and eastern United States, according to the company.

CDI Acquires Kintyre: “Accelerating Digital Change”

Vince Collado, president, digital transformation strategy, CDI, commented:

“The complexity and pace of modern business is creating more challenges than ever for evolving companies. Adding Kintyre’s expertise in cloud optimization, DevSecOps and Splunk to our already robust solution portfolio will help give customers the automated experiences they crave. We are confident that this acquisition is another incremental step toward expanding our offerings, pursuing our growth objectives, and accelerating digital change – ultimately delivering greater value to our clients.”

Brian Kennedy, president and founder, Kintyre, said:

“Becoming a CDI Company was the next right step for Kintyre and we’re excited to have found a partner that values our mission and our position in the industry. This strategic move means that our clients are now able to leverage CDI’s digital workflow, digital workspace and data center solutions to transform their infrastructure. We look forward to demonstrating our Splunk and application modernization expertise, and integrating our combined DevOps, security and hybrid cloud capabilities to continue developing the world class digital foundation that customers have come to expect.”

CDI’s Growth Path

CDI was founded in 1995. The company’s corporate headquarters are in New York City, while it has additional offices in Teterboro, New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; Annapolis, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Virginia; Colorado; and Minnesota.

CDI has experienced significant growth and expansion in the past 12 months, first announcing a strategic partnership with One Equity Partners, followed by a string of acquisitions including: