CDI Acquires Dell and Salesforce Partner Candoris

Computer Design & Integration (CDI), backed by private equity firm One Equity Partners, has acquired Candoris, a Dell Technologies and Salesforce partner, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Annville, Pennsylvania, Candoris was founded in 2011 by brothers Stephan and Lucas Van Der Ploog. Operating throughout the northeastern United States, the company provides data center solutions, managed IT services, software engineering, Salesforce consulting and security penetration and resiliency solutions.

The acquisition of Candoris will improve the support CDI offers for its digital offerings and will bring new specializations in Salesforce consulting as well as cloud-native application development, the company said.

CDI Acquires Candoris: Executive Insight

Rich Falcone, CEO and president, CDI, commented:

“The team at Candoris could not align to CDI’s vision of being a next generation IT integrator more perfectly. Unlike our competition, CDI has not rested on our laurels and fallen guilty to rear-view mirror syndrome. We have evolved into a next generation digital integrator focused on staying ahead of the curve – and the team at Candoris is on the exact same page. Like CDI, Candoris has built a robust digital services offering. Their expertise with Salesforce solutions, paired with our elite ServiceNow offerings, brings added value to our mutual clients who time-after-time have asked to bring these complimentary platforms together. It just made sense to partner so that our clients can optimize their application development and transform how they deliver differentiated customer experiences. Additionally, combining two Dell Titanium Partner organizations further deepens our value offerings in the data center. This is a great day for CDI, Candoris and our collection of clients.”

Stephan Van Der Ploog, president and chief accountability officer, Candoris, said:

“Joining the CDI Team is a perfect partnership at the perfect time. Overnight our customers gain access to a deeper pool of solutions and our employees gain access to broader career opportunities. It is a win-win. Cultural alignment was table stakes for Candoris when we began this process, and we feel blessed that CDI appreciates and wants to preserve what we have built over the past 10 years.”

CDI’s M&A History

CDI was founded in 1995. The company’s corporate headquarters are in New York City, while it has additional offices in Teterboro, New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; Annapolis, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Virginia; Colorado; and Minnesota.

CDI has experienced significant growth and expansion since announcing a strategic partnership with One Equity Partners, which was followed by a string of acquisitions including: