Caylent Inc Announces $16 Million Investment and AWS Offering Expansion

The investment round will allow Caylent to open new service lines while expanding its geographical footprint.

AWS cloud computing services company Caylent Inc has announced a $16 million investment from East Los Capital.

The investment round will allow Caylent to open new service lines in the areas of data analytics, machine learning and cloud application development, while expanding its geographical footprint across the Americas to keep up with demand, according to the company’s CEO.

Caylent Announces $16M Investment and AWS Expansion

The money will be put towards Caylent’s ongoing growth efforts. The company claims to be growing at 300 percent year-over-year, adding 50 new employees per quarter.

Caylent was founded in 2015 as an early contributor to the development of container orchestration software, which allows developers to deploy multiple containers for implementation within applications, optimizing orchestration procedures and extending the life cycle of applications containing multiple containers. These tools help IT administrators automate the process of running instances, provisioning hosts, and linking containers. The tools are particularly useful for enterprises and other mature cloud computing users.

Caylent’s Expanding AWS Offering

In addition to its investment round, Caylent also announced a substantial expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

JP La Torre, CEO, Caylent, commented:

“Through our relationship with AWS, Caylent is able to tap into the world’s most complete set of infrastructure, data, and development technologies to design solutions for our customers. Caylent has elected to move all-in on AWS as the platform of choice for our customers’ cloud computing needs.”

Mike Dowling, leader, North America system integrator partner development, AWS, said: