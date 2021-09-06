Carlyle Group Acquiring Hexaware IT Services?

Private equity firm The Carlyle Group poised to acquire India IT services firm Hexaware Technologies. KKR, Bain Capital & Teleperformance also are interested.

The Carlyle Group appears set to acquire Hexaware Technologies for $3 billion, though KKR, Bain Capital and Teleperformance SE also pursued the IT services giant, Mint reports.

Hexaware is a global IT services company focused on “Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experiences,” initiatives. The company, backed by roughly 19,800 employees, generated $845 million in revenues for 2021.

Key Hexaware partners include Automation Anywhere, Databricks, Freshworks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Nutanix, Salesforce, SAP, Snowflake, UiPath, Workday, Zendesk and many others.

Hexaware is headquartered in India — with key offices in New Jersey for North America, London for Europe and Singapore for the Asia Pacific.

Hexaware for Sale

Baring Private Equity Asia, which owns Hexaware, put the IT services firm up for sale in April 2021, The Economic Times reports. The private equity firm hired Barclays and JP Morgan to find bidders for Hexaware, that report said. Baring had acquired a majority stake in Hexaware in 2013 from its founder Atul Nishar and private equity firm General Atlantic, Mint notes.