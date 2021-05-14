Carbon60 Acquires AWS, Azure, GCP Partner OpsGuru

Carbon60 has acquired AWS, Azure and Google Cloud partner OpsGuru, a multi-cloud and DevOps consultancy based in Vancouver.

Carbon60 has acquired AWS partner OpsGuru, a multi-cloud and DevOps consultancy, for an undisclosed amount.

Both companies are based in Canada. Carbon60 is headquartered in Toronto, while OpsGuru is based in Vancouver.

Founded in 2017, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data and cloud security. The company is a Canadian partner for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

With over 160 employees, the combined company will be one of the preeminent Canadian multi-cloud transformation and managed services organizations, according to Carbon60.

Carbon60 is backed by private equity firm M/C Partners. This is the company’s third acquisition since 2019. Most recently, the company acquired Saint John, New Brunswick-based Cirrus9 in December 2019.

Carbon60 Acquires OpsGuru: Filling A Gap

John Witte, president and CEO, Carbon60, commented:

“The acquisition of OpsGuru dramatically accelerates Carbon60’s realization of our vision to become the leading end-to-end multi-cloud service provider, helping Canadian companies plan, migrate and operate successfully in the cloud. Combined, Carbon60 and OpsGuru can fully support clients across Canada in their cloud evolution.”

Anton Mishel, CEO of OpsGuru, added:

“We’re excited to join the Carbon60 family and provide our combined customers with a true end-to-end multi-cloud offering. OpsGuru’s trademark culture of innovation and curiosity fits very nicely with Carbon60’s emphasis on providing responsive and reliable 24/7 managed services with a focus on excellence in customer experience.”

Jason Bremner, research vice president, industry and business solutions at IDC Canada, said:

“Carbon60 continues to grow rapidly by focusing on its strategy of delivering high-quality managed services for clients using hybrid cloud environments. With the acquisition of OpsGuru, Carbon60 fills a gap for the under-served Canadian mid-market and enterprise companies that need expert assistance with their cloud initiatives to accelerate their modernization efforts.”

M/C Partners: Private Equity and MSPs

M/C Partners has considerable experience owning and expanding MSP- and CSP-focused businesses. Key acquisitions include the 2016 deals to buy Thrive Networks and Corporate IT Solutions, creating one of the largest MSPs in the northeast, the buyer claims. Thrive has also acquired EaseTech, Tier1Net, Precision IT Group, BizCompass and InfoHedge Technologies.