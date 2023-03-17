Carahsoft Technology Corp Announced AECOM Partnership

Government IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology Corp. has announced a strategic partnership with AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm. The arrangement will see Carahsoft provide Digital AECOM’s PlanEngage platform to its public sector clients.

Carahsoft and AECOM Partnership

Digital AECOM – a subsidiary of AECOM launched in 2021 – primarily serves the architecture, engineering, and construction industries and positions itself as a bridge between the digital and infrastructure worlds.

The PlanEngage platform can be used across a wide variety of projects such as transportation, active transport, alternative energy and defense, resilience and sustainability, natural capital accounting, environmental approvals and management, and master planning.

Carahsoft will serve as AECOM’s Master Government Aggregator, providing the PlanEngage platform to its reseller partners including:

NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V;

Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2);

National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint;

National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and

OMNIA Partners contracts

Carahsoft and AECOM: ‘New Opportunities For Public Participation’

Mauricio Palomino, global digital leader for SaaS/Hosted services at AECOM, commented:

“Major infrastructure projects tend to be highly technical and dense, which creates a barrier for participation, transparency and efficiency. With the addition of the PlanEngage platform to Carahsoft’s solutions portfolio, public sector agencies can now streamline communication and collaboration across complex projects to minimize risk and improve outcomes. We look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide easy access to tools and solutions from the Digital AECOM product suite.”

Lacey Wean, sales director, leader of the AECOM team at Carahsoft, said: