Capterra Launches New Marketplace For Service Providers

Capterra, which serves as an intermediary between buyers and technology vendors, is launching a service provider marketplace.

Capterra Launches New Marketplace

This new offering will complement its software discovery offering and allow businesses to quickly find and evaluate software, according to the company. This new offering is particularly helpful to the millions of organizations turning to outside specialist providers in order to remedy bandwidth and expertise issues, the company said.

This comes at a time when more companies are turning to service providers to address bandwidth shortages and a lack of in-house expertise. And these outsourcing decisions have consequences, according to Capterra, with purchasers spending an average of $73,800 on their most recent engagement.

Over 21,000 reviews across 21 different service categories, ranging from marketing agencies to accounting firms, are now available on Capterra.com. B2B service providers can now list on the marketplace, the company said.

Claire Alexander, Group Vice President, Brand Portfolio and Marketing, Capterra, commented: