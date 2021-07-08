Capgemini Acquires SAP Partner Acclimation

Global IT consulting and services firm Capgemini has acquired Australian SAP partner Acclimation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 390 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Acclimation has more than 100 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Its clients include Coles Group, PowerLink, MMG Limited, NSW Land Registry Services and Dulux Group.

Capgemini Acquires Acclimation: Unlocking Synergies

Olaf Pietschner, CEO for Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and member of the Group Executive Committee, commented:

“By pairing Capgemini’s global expertise with the talent and insight of Acclimation; an SAP industry leader in Australia, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their transformation to run their entire business in the cloud. Following the recent acquisition of Multibook’s SAP division in Japan and South East Asia, we will further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in client demand for our SAP and cloud services. We are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

Rod Taubman, managing director, Acclimation said:

“After thirteen years of sustained growth, Acclimation is thrilled to be joining Capgemini. Combining our two SAP practices strengthens Capgemini as a formidable SAP Gold Partner in Australia. I am excited to unlock the many synergies between Acclimation and Capgemini including an added delivery capacity and extended customer footprint.”

Paul Marriott, president, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP, added:

“Capgemini’s further investment in Asia Pacific is testament that organizations in the region are speeding up their move to the cloud and embracing digital transformation. Together with our partners and the wider ecosystem, we bring not only broad, but also very deep expertise to customers across industries. I am confident this acquisition and our combined strength will further accelerate our customers’ journey in becoming intelligent enterprises and empowering Asia’s sustainable future.”

About Capgemini

While Capgemini’s corporate headquarters are located in Paris, France, its offices are spread throughout 41 countries. This latest transaction will add to the company’s existing offices in Australia and New Zealand, including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland and Wellington.

The company’s local services include strategy and transformation, application and technology, and operations and engineering. As part of its Australia and New Zealand push, Capgemini has acquired a number of companies in the region, including RXP Services in November 2020 and WhiteSky Labs in March of the same year.

Capgemini reported global revenues of €16 billion (approximately US$18.8 million) in 2020.