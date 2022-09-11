Capgemini M&A List: Cloud Consulting, MSP and MSSP Acquisitions to Note

Capgemini continues to acquire cloud consulting, cybersecurity, MSP and MSSP businesses. Many of the deals involve Salesforce CRM and Mulesoft, SAP, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise.

Capgemini, based in Paris, France, has more than 350,000 employees across more than 50 countries. The global IT and business consulting firm generated revenues of roughly €18 billion (US$18.27 billion) in 2021.

IT Consulting M&A: What Capgemini Is Acquiring

Here’s a regularly updated list of Capgemini acquisitions and their areas of focus:

10-11. September 2022: Aodigy Asia Pacific of Singapore and Knowledge Expert of Geneva for Salesforce cloud consulting and Pega low-code application development expertise.

9. June 2022: Rufus Leonard, a London, UK-based brand design and experience agency.

8. May 2022: Chappuis Halder & Cie, a global strategy and management consulting firm specializing in financial services.

7. October 2021: VariQ to strengthen the IT consulting company’s position in the U.S. federal technology market.

6. July 2021: Microsoft Azure & Dynamics 365 cloud partner Empired Ltd.

5. July 2021: Australian SAP partner Acclimation.

4. November 2020: RXP Services, a digital, data & cloud IT consulting firm with Microsoft, Salesforce & ServiceNow expertise.

3. March 2020: WhiteSky Labs for Mulesoft expertise.

3. June 2019: Altran Technologies, an engineering and R&D services firm

2. November 2018: The cybersecurity arm of Fortune 500 company Leidos.

1. September 2017: Lyons Consulting Group, a Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris & Magento partner.