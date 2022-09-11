Capgemini Acquires Salesforce Partner, Low Code Pega Consultancy

Capgemini has acquired two IT consulting businesses to further expand its Salesforce cloud consulting and low-code application development expertise. The two deals involve Aodigy Asia Pacific of Singapore and Knowledge Expert of Geneva, Switzerland.

These are technology M&A deals number 809 and 810 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Capgemini Buys Salesforce, Pega Low-Code Consulting Firms: Business Backgrounds

Aodigy, founded in 2017, has 36 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company offers Saleforce CRM consulting, advisory and implementation services.

Knowledge Expert, founded in 2009, has 123 employees listed on LinkedIn. The Pega Specialized Partner specializes in low-code application development.

Capgemini, based in Paris, France, has more than 350,000 employees across more than 50 countries. The global IT and business consulting firm generated revenues of roughly €18 billion (US$18.27 billion) in 2021.

Capgemini Acquires Aodigy: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Aodigy deal, Capgemini APAC CEO Olaf Pietchner said:

“Companies and public sector departments are looking for ways to deliver exceptional personalized experiences while continuously reinventing their businesses and offerings. We are responding to this client demand by creating one of the region’s largest and most awarded customer experience teams specializing in the Salesforce ecosystem. I am delighted that Aodigy Asia Pacific is now part of this ambition and am looking forward to welcoming them to the team.”

Added Tjioe Yeow Chong, co-founder and partner of Aodigy Asia Pacific.

“Our expertise and insight in customer relationship management, business and technology are a strong fit with Capgemini’s digital transformation capabilities. Joining Capgemini means we will be able to offer new career opportunities for our highly skilled people and provide our clients in Singapore and Vietnam with access to the scale and breadth of Capgemini’s world-class end to end business solutions.”

This acquisition is Capgemini’s fifth in Asia Pacific over the past 24 months, the buyer said.

Capgemini Buys Pega Low-Code Partner: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Knowledge Expert deal, Siméon, CEO of Capgemini’s Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit, said:

“Knowledge Expert has built a reputation of industry leading capabilities to deliver CX transformation programs with agility, quality and on time. The highly skilled team of Pega platform experts will bring great value to the development and delivery of our customer first offerings across Europe. I am very much looking forward to welcoming them to the Capgemini family.”

Concluded Luc Dubouloz, CEO and founder of Knowledge Expert: