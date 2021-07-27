Capgemini Acquires Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 Partner Empired

Capgemini is acquiring Empired Limited, a cloud consulting company with Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 expertise. The purchase price is $233 million in Australia dollars, or roughly $172 million in U.S. dollars. Capgemini is paying a valuation of roughly 1.25 times Empired’s annual turnover, according to ChannelE2E’s calculations.

This is technology M&A deal number 448 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

The Capgemini deal, subject to Empired shareholders’ approval and various international approvals, is expected to close in November 2021.

Capgemini Plans to Acquire Empired: Business Details

Empired has roughly 1,000 employees across offices in Australia and New Zealand (where it operates as the Intergen brand), Empired expects to generate annual turnover of roughly 186 million to 188 million in Australian dollars — or roughly $137 million to $139 million U.S. dollars.

Once approved, this will be Capgemini’s fourth acquisition in the Australia market over the past 18 months. The other three deals involved:

Acclimation, an SAP partner;

RXP Services, a Salesforce and ServiceNow IT consulting partner; and

WhiteSky Labs, a Mulesoft consulting firm.

Capgemni and Empired Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Olaf Pietschner, CEO for Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and member of the group executive committee, said:

“Enterprises are at an inflection point in their cloud adoption. Capgemini’s extensive transformation expertise combined with Empired’s strengths as a leader in Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 will open up the full power of digital transformation for our clients in Australia and New Zealand, to run their entire business in the cloud and realize value faster. We look forward to welcoming Empired’s talented professionals to Capgemini.”

Empired Managing Director Russell Baskerville added:

“Over the past 15 years Empired has been on a journey to build the most respected digital services company across Australia and New Zealand. Our strategy has delivered material growth in shareholder value and we are confident that being part of Capgemini will help to accelerate our combined market position in the coming years.”

Capgemini Global IT Consulting Business Reach

Capgemini is a global IT consulting company with roughly 270,000 employees across nearly 50 countries. Key Capgemini focus areas include cloud, data, AI (artificial intelligence), connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms.