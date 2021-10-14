Capgemini Acquires Government Solutions Provider VariQ

Capgemini has acquired government solutions provider VariQ to strengthen the company’s position in the federal market.

Capgemini announced today that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire federal government solutions provider VariQ. Terms of the deal, which is pending U.S applicable regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

VariQ was founded in 2003 and serves as a provider of software development, cybersecurity and cloud services for federal government departments and agencies across the United States. Capgemini said in a statement that the acquisition would strengthen the company’s position in the federal market.

VariQ’s services are delivered through multiple contract vehicles, including the Alliant 2 best-in-class contract vehicle, according to the statement. Alliant 2 refers to an unrestricted, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multi-vendor contract award with a ceiling of $50 billion. Additionally, the company holds a digital transformation entity (Rivet Logic, which it acquired in 2020) which serves commercial clients and which will join with Capgemini in the U.S. to expand digital capabilities and key technology partners, according to the statement.

VariQ will be integrated into Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, Capgemini’s independent operating division working with U.S. government agencies on digital transformation, consulting and IT projects, according to the statement. Capgemini Government Solutions is based in Mclean, Virginia and was formed in 2002.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) approvals. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Capgemini Acquires VariQ: Executive Commentary

Jim Bailey, CEO of Capgemini’s Americas strategic business unit commented on the news:

“As a company we are continuing to find ways to expand our ability to serve U.S. government agencies and this acquisition would augment our digital and agile capabilities while growing our talent base. This acquisition marks an important moment for Capgemini Government Solutions and our vision for growth in the Americas.”

Ben Edson, founder and CEO of VariQ commented:

“At VariQ, we have continued to prioritize digital-first, secure agile capabilities and build a highly skilled team to deliver on priorities that align well to Capgemini and Capgemini Government Solutions. Joining Capgemini would provide the scale and expansive capabilities to enable us to better serve our 20+ client agencies. We look forward to delivering end to end solutions in support of our clients’ missions.”

Capgemini’s M&A Plays

Capgemini in July 2021 acquired Empired Limited, a cloud consulting company with Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 expertise and Australian SAP partner Acclimation.